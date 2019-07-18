Lee happy to be on the goal trail for the Hatters again

Town attacker Elliot Lee was glad to get on the goal trail once more during Tuesday night’s 7-2 pre-season friendly win over Basingstoke Town.

The 24-year-old, who notched 12 times as Luton won the League One title last term, made it 3-1 in the second quarter, finishing at the second attempt from James Collins’ pass.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “It was a bit of link up play and then I think Collo slid me through.

“The touch sort of bounced off me, I managed to get a toe on it and then I got the rebound, so nice to get the goal.

“We said, it’s always going to be a difficult pitch to come and play on here, it’s very dry, it’s very bobbly.

“It’s not what we obviously prefer and what some of the Championship pitches we’re going to be playing on are like, so you have to accept the conditions and just get through it.

“That’s what we did, no injuries and really nice to pick up a goal.”

Luton had seven different scorers on target during the evening, with Collins, Andrew Shinnie, Callum McManaman, Josh Neufville, Harry Cornick and Jake Jervis finding the net.

After being disappointed at only scoring twice in the 2-1 win over Bedford Town on Saturday, boss Graeme Jones still wasn’t completely satisfied.

He said: “It should have been more.

“I think we need to have a 100 per cent record from chances, that’s what we’re working towards.

“I just generally over the moon though, as you want to win, you always want to win and I make that a stipulation.

“But I’m looking past that as well, it’s about where we are physically.

“The most important thing for me is no injuries, the majority got 60 minutes plus, so we’re building nicely.”

That was something that Lee felt was the case as well, as he got another hour under his belt after playing 45 against the Eagles at the weekend.

He said: “That’s what it’s all about at the minute.

“It’s not really mattering who we play, we just want to get minutes in the tank and gradually stepping it up.

“We’ll be stepping it up again at the weekend, so we’ve all come through with no injuries, so it’s a good day.

“It’s different being the four quarters, but it’s all in the bank, all the lads got 60 minutes and it’s a good result.

“We always want to win, any game that we play, so we’ve managed to do that.

“We’d have liked to kept a clean sheet, but we’re still getting to know each other, getting to know the gaffer, the gaffer’s getting to know us, so we’re quite happy with how we did out there.

“With all due respect, the fitness levels told in the end.,

“I don’t think they’re full time and we’ve been put through some gruelling stuff in the last few weeks in Slovenia and here, so our fitness levels should be getting better and better.”