Lee impressed by Town’s deadly attacking intent

Town midfielder Olly Lee highlighted his side’s ‘deadly’ ability on the counter attack as they romped to a 5-0 FA Cup victory at Gateshead on Sunday.

For long periods it looked like the National League side were well and truly in the tie, keeping the scores goalless until just before the break when Lee himself broke the deadlock.

The Tynesiders were only trailing 1-0 with 30 minutes to go as well, but Luton raced through the gears, netting a further four times to seal an ultimately convincing win.

Lee said: “It was a tough game, we knew it would be a tough game coming here, they’ve got Steve Watson as their manager, who I was with at Birmingham.

“He gets the team playing properly, they play some good stuff, we found it hard at times, but we ground them down.

“Eventually teams find it hard against us and we end up with a good result.

“Once we got the second the game opens up and then that’s where we’re deadly on the counter attack.

“We break teams down and teams can’t deal with us, so it was good to put them to bed and 5-0 was a great result.”

It’s not the first time it’s happened for the Hatters either, as they have now scored 63 goals already this season from just 26 games, including 21 during their last five fixtures.

Lee continued: “That’s what we’re about. We’ve got a very attacking line-up, we come to beat teams, we don’t sit in, take pressure on and do that.

“We come to beat teams and outplay teams and that’s what we’re doing at the minute.

“That’s what the gaffer wants us to do, be relentless, keep going at them.

“It’s ingrained in us now, we keep doing it and it was nice to put the team to bed, so long may it continue.”

The goal was Lee’s fourth of the season, his most prolific since turning pro, while he is two behind his brother Elliot now, adding: “We’ve got a little goal contest going, but I think Pottsy (Dan Potts) is running away with it at the moment.

“There’s a few of us chipping in, but hopefully come the end of the season we’ll all be on a lot of goals.”