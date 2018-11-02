Lee: Improved away form can aid promotion push

Striker Elliot Lee believes an upturn in Town’s away form can lead to another season of success at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters had struggled on their travels results-wise in the early stages of the campaign, as despite impressing against the likes of Portsmouth, Doncaster and Blackpool, they went five games without a victory.

However, victories at Oxford and then AFC Wimbledon at the weekend have made it two victories from three on the road, and speaking ahead of the trip to Rochdale tomorrow, Lee said: “We’re always going to pick up points at the Kenny, it’s a fortress, but if we can keep picking up points away, it will be great and it’s only going to help us in the season.

"People were panicking at the start of the season but we’ve played all the teams in the top 10 and with all due respect to the teams below us, we’re starting to play the teams down the bottom.

“We’ve really shown our class and we’re really picking up points.

“It’s early days, we always knew that we we’re going to bring it back and go straight up the table.

"If we can carry on this momentum, it’s three massive wins a week, so it’s a long season, but we’re going to keep doing our best.

“It will be a completely different game against Rochdale and one we’re really looking forward to.”

Lee's goal was his fifth in 14 appearances this season for the Hatters, a tally he didn't reach until early December last term.

When asked if he had a target in mind for the campaign, he added: "No, personally, I don’t set targets, I’m just enjoying every game.

"My job is to help the team win, anything else is a bonus, so if I play well I help the team well, I’m happy.

"Getting the goals is great, but I don’t really set targets, whatever will be will be at the end of the season."