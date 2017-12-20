Lee is happy to grab some headlines with his goals

Midfielder Olly Lee is relishing his chance to grab a slice of the limelight this term after being handed a more advanced role in the Luton side.

After spending most of last term at the base of the diamond, Lee began this term in one of the wider roles, with the ability to break forward, and netted in the opening day thrashing of Yeovil Town.

Now I’m scoring some goals and getting a few headlines, it’s nice. Olly Lee

He has gone on to score three more times since then, including most memorably from his own half against Cambridge, with his tally of four making it the most prolific campaign since he turned pro back in 2009.

On his new position, Lee said: “People notice goals, so sometimes the work I’ve done previously has gone a bit unnoticed as it goes a bit under the radar. But now I’m scoring some goals and getting a few headlines, it’s nice.”

Although he had only managed 11 in his previous seven seasons, Lee had felt that finding the net regularly was something he could add to his game.

He continued: “I’ve really enjoyed that as I’ve always known I can go forward and score goals.

“I enjoyed playing the holding role and getting on the ball and making the team tick, but I’m a lot more comfortable going forward now and joining in and trying to make things happen and score goals.

“It’s just being able to get forward a bit more and get in those positions now.

“I’ve always known when I was in the youth team and reserve team I can score goals.

“I’ve always been about scoring goals so it’s nice to get further forward and get myself in there and hopefully get myself a few more goals.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he hadn’t planned on Lee moving away from the holding role immediately, as he said: “Not always, he’s just earmarked that.

“We wanted to bring a real experienced, grit to our defensive midfield player, that’s not what Olly is, so we moved Olly and asked certain things of him.

“We’ve played him there a number of times, played him 10 away at Exeter (last season) and he really took it on.

“He was excellent in pre-season, scored goals in pre-season, showed a real desire to do well and then scored in the first game of the season and hasn’t looked back.

“It’s brilliant, we’re really delighted for him as he trains at an unbelievably high level every day and now we want him to transfer that into games. If he can do that then we’ve got some player on our hands.”

Having completed his 100th game for the club recently too, then Lee feels incredibly settled at Kenilworth Road, particularly with brother Elliot also at the club.

He added: “It’s always nice having your brother here.

“It’s been a weird feeling having him walking out of the tunnel with me, but it’s really nice, so something I really enjoy and hopefully it will be for a lot more years to come.

“I’m really enjoying it here too, it’s a good place to be bet at the minute and we’re top of the league.

“So hopefully we’ll have a nice championship to win at the end of the season.”