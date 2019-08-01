Lee knew Stacey and Justin's exits from Luton were 'inevitable'

Losing both James Justin and Jack Stacey to the Premier League was always going to happen this term for Luton striker Elliot Lee.

The two players were crucial parts of Town's League One title win last term, while they also featured heavily in winning promotion out of League One the season before.

Their success saw Leicester City and Bournemouth snap the duo up during the close season, with Lee saying: "I think it was inevitable after the two seasons they both had.

"From our point of view, we’re all delighted for them.

"We’re best mates in that changing room and to see boys go and play at the highest level, it’s great.

"It's credit to us as well, they didn’t get there by themselves, we’re a team, but their performances were outstanding and we’re all delighted for them."