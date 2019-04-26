Lee knows Hatters paid the price for not finishing off Dons

Town striker Elliot Lee knows full well that his side paid the price for their inability to finish off AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

The Hatters looked certain to rack up a convincing victory over their struggling opponents after creating chance after chance throughout the 90 minutes.

However, they were denied by two goal-line clearances, plus a number of fine saves from visiting keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Luton saw Steve Seadon level with virtually the last kick to make it 2-2, as Lee said: “I think that’s the case in any game, if you don’t finish off an opponent, they can get a ricochet, they can get anything.

“The way they played, they lumped it in the box and it comes down to luck.

“They’ve got the luck and they’ve got the goal as we didn’t see them off.

“It’s gutting, I feel like we controlled the game, they had one plan all day which was just to get lucky off a ricochet and lump it in our box.

“But that’s the way they want to play, I’m not going to blame them, they want to stay in the league, they’re fighting for their lives and we take it in our shoulders

“If you don’t shut out your opponents, if you don’t get a two or three goal lead, then anything can happen.

“I know Stechy’s (Marek Stech) made a save and the lad's tapped it in, but we take full responsibility, we should have seen the game out, we had enough chances.

“It feels like a defeat as we were one minute away from being five points clear with two to play, so it does feel like a defeat in there.

"It always does when you concede in the last minute at home especially.

“But we’ve got to accept it, it’s about accepting it now, it’s happened, we have to pick ourselves up and go again Saturday.”

After being pegged back in the first period when ex-Town loanee Joe Pigott found the net, Lee was pleased with the efforts of his side to take the lead once more through James Collins’ thumping header.

He continued: “I thought we reacted really well.

“There’s a few times we’ve been critical where we’ve conceded a goal and we seem to put our heads down, but I thought we seemed calm and composed.

“We knew we’d get another chance and we did and when you’ve got a striker like Collo, all he needs is one chance.

“I thought we’d see the game out from there, and I felt like we deserved more than that, but in this game you don’t get what you deserve.

“It’s gutting, we felt like we’re in control, but this is the game we play.

“We should have seen the game out, should have managed it, but it’s still two massive games and we’re still three points clear.”

Town were also denied a penalty in the second period when Kazenga LuaLua went over in the box, but Lee didn’t think they should have been relying on such a decision to win the game.

He added: “I didn’t see it clear enough but we’re not going to blame the ref.

“We’re going to look at ourselves and analyse it, see where we can get better.

"We’ll go to Burton with our heads held high and our shoulders up and we’ll get the three points.”