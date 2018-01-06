Lee likens free-scoring Hatters to his Toon team

Former Newcastle midfielder Rob Lee can see similarities between the Luton Town side and his Magpies team that thrilled the nation under Kevin Keegan back in the 1990s.

Then, United finished third, sixth and second in the Premier League, with players like Alan Shearer, Andrew Cole, Peter Beardsley and David Ginola all wowing crowds in the north east.

When asked if he felt Town were anything like the Toon side, Lee, who has watched the Hatters on numerous occasions, with both sons Olly and Elliot featuring, said: “Yes. I think Luton try and play the right way, they score goals, they let goals in, but it’s entertaining people.

“I think they’ve lost four games, three nil, three nil, four nil, so they are very similar, but they score a lot too.

“They’ve got players in their team that score a lot of goals, it’s not just centre forwards, it’s everyone.

“They create a lot of chances and score goals, so in that respect, it’s a team you want to watch play football.

"They play good football and they score goals and that’s what you football’s all about, it’s entertainment isn’t it?

“Sometimes it’s lost in the Premier League, people putting eight behind the ball and trying to get a draw, it’s meant to be entertaining people.”

Town themselves have been hitting the headlines this year for their goalscoring antics, as they have netted 77 in all competitions so far.

On getting to demonstrate that to a wider audience in the cup this afternoon, boss Nathan Jones added: “I think we have showcased it nationally so far in terms of we’ve got enough press about it.

"This game is just a little bit of respite from league action, there’s not the same, and again, I’m not trying to take this game lightly in anyway, not the same pressure as the league.

"As if we lose a league game then we could fall further behind. This is an opportunity for us to pit our wits against higher league opposition and to acquit ourselves very, very well.

"The better we acquit ourselves, the more plaudits we will get or the more our structure and our environment here will seem like it’s doing a good job and that’s what we preach.

"We don’t expect to go out there and beat Newcastle, but we’re going up there without any fear and we believe in what we do."