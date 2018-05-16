Lee set to complete Hearts switch

Hatters midfielder Olly Lee is set to complete a free transfer switch to Scottish Premier League side Hearts.

The 26-year-old, who is out of contract at Kenilworth Road this summer, has had his best campaign since signing for Luton in August 2015, scoring seven goals in 43 matches.

They included the EFL Goal of the Season award for his stunning 70-yard strike against Cambridge, while he also netted the goal that took Luton up at Carlisle United during a 1-1 draw last month.

Speaking about Lee’s clear improvement this term recently, boss Nathan Jones said: “He’s had his best football season since he’s been a professional and that goes to show that he’s a wonderful footballer and in our shape and our system, he’s really, really flourished.

“He’s getting in good areas, he has the quality to do that as he’s scored some important goals, some good goals and they’re not usually tap-ins.”

However, a move north of the border now beckons for Lee, who has made 123 appearances for Town in total, where he will link up with former Scotland manager Craig Levein, who led the Jam Tarts to sixth this season.

Defender Johnny Mullins, who will be a free agent as well, has been tipped to remain in League Two next term with a move to Cheltenham Town.

The 32-year-old has played 51 times for Luton since joining from Oxford United in June 2016, scoring three goals in that time.