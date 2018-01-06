Lee wants Luton to replicate Norwich FA Cup upset

Hatters midfielder Olly Lee wants to write his own name in Luton Town folklore by knocking Premier League Newcastle out of the FA Cup tomorrow afternoon.

It’s almost five years ago since Scott Rendell’s goal was enough for the Hatters, then a Conference side, to defeat top flight opponents Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road in the fourth round of the competition, with pictures from that day still adorning the walls of the press room at Kenilworth Road.

It is still spoken about now, so it would be nice to put our names in the history book. Olly Lee

Lee now wants the current crop of Luton players to be remembered for a similar achievement, saying: “Smudger (Jonathan Smith) played in that game and he used to speak about it a lot, about how good a moment it was.

“It is still spoken about now, so it would be nice to put our names in the history book.

“We’re a confident bunch, we have faith in our ability and know we can take it to anyone.

“So what better stage than St James’ Park in front of 50,000 to show what you can do? That’s what football’s about, what the FA Cup’s about.”

Brother Elliot was confident his side could well be celebrating a giant-killing as well, as he said: “The team are full of confidence, everyone’s gelled very well and like we’ve done in the league, we’re scoring a lot of goals, creating a lot of chances and playing really well.

“So there’s no reason we can’t go and take that form to St James’s and cause an upset.”