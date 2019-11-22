Leeds boss Bielsa believes he made a mistake with Izzy Brown during loan spell

Leeds United Marcelo Bielsa believes he made a ‘mistake’ in failing to get the best out of midfielder Izzy Brown when he was on loan Elland Road last season.

The Chelsea youngster signed for the Whites in August 2018, but was restricted to just two substitute appearances during the season after suffering serious cruciate ligament damage and then a hamstring injury.

He returned to Stamford Bridge before being snapped up by Luton chief Graeme Jones back in August of this year and has flourished during his brief time with the Hatters so far, gaining five assists already in his 12 Championship outings.

Ahead of the two side’s meeting tomorrow, when speaking to the press, Bielsa felt things might have been different if they had retained Brown for another season, saying: “I am very happy for him because he is a player who was with us and had a very good behaviour here.

“He is showing a level he didn't show with us. I consider this as a mistake (on my part).

“I am sure Luton could give him things that I couldn't.

“In Luton, he is able to compete to play matches and we could not give him that.

“After, you can see this in a different way.

“If we could have achieved to have had him for one more year, maybe we could have got another version of him.

"In Luton, he arrived healthy and recovered and when he did six months work, he couldn't work properly.

"But I do not want you to take out credit on the people who are with him now because other staff achieved to make the best of him."