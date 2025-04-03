Leeds boss Farke reveals error-strewn Meslier will be dropped for Luton clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has confirmed that error-strewn goalkeeper Illan Meslier will be dropped for this weekend’s Championship trip to Luton Town.

The 25-year-old, who had been ever-present as the last line of the title-chasing Whites’ defence, has made a number of key mistakes this season, the latest during last Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City at Elland Road, as having already saved a penalty, he then dropped Josh Tymon’s corner in the second half allowing Harry Darling to make it 1-1.

The ex-France U21 international was also unable to keep out Zan Vipotnik's stoppage time strike which restored parity for the visitors, and has seen Farke act, confirming former Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United stopper Karl Darlow will come in for his first league start since December 29, 2003, a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, when his side step out at Kenilworth Road.

Illan Meslier has been dropped by Leeds for Luton clash - pic: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

The 34-year-old is far from a novice though, making almost 250 appearances in his career, and has played eight times this term, three of those for Leeds, a 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Middlesbrough, with two further FA Cup outings in the 1-0 victory over Harrogate and 2-0 loss to Millwall. Darlow is also Wales’ current number one too, playing five times for Craig Bellamy’s side, including keeping clean sheets in their Nations League matches against Montenegro and Turkiye last year.

He also started the last two World Cup qualifiers with Kazakhstan and North Macedonia during the recent international break, as discussing his decision to take Meslier, who has made over 200 appearances since signing for just under £6m from French side Lorient in 2018, out of the firing line, Farke told the Leeds Live: “I'm a big believer to have clarity on goalkeeper position. I've taken the decision - Karl Darlow will play on Saturday. Karl and Illan are aware.

"I think in general with a goalkeeper, it’s important you don't change game to game, especially with a promising goalkeeper like Illan. He took part in securing promotion a few seasons ago and He's still young for a goalkeeper. It's professional football and you have to deliver and handle the pressure. In the last weeks we felt he could have done a bit better. I’m in the position where I have to make a decision and protect him a bit.

“The spotlight is on him and the weight on the world is on him. That was my feeling this week. I have a really reliable option with Karl Darlow. A top class character. I see him every day in training - absolutely professional and loyal. He played two solid performances for Wales. he's in a good rhythm. I'm convinced it's the right decision.

“He (Meslier) was disappointed. Not with my decision but not showing what he can do. He was on course to be man of the match with the penalty save. He's a team player and he knows what he means to wear the shirt. I think for him - I know they are poster boys and privileged - but they are also under pressure. I saw him laughing and cheering with the boys. I liked his response. Overall disappointed with his performance but in a good mood.”

Meanwhile, on the challenge of Luton, who with three wins and a draw from their last five are in better form than the visitors, Farke, whose side could be overtaken in the two by Burnley if they fail to triumph, added: “I can’t prevent the fact it will be a physical game. They will fight between their teeth because they are fighting for survival. They’re very physical and intense. Many long balls and set-pieces you have to accept the challenge, adapt and play our game.

“I'm not nervous at all. I'm 100 percent convinced we will play in the Premier League next season. Sadly I'm a bit older but I’ve experienced a few situations and overall in my career, I've won promotion and titles. You get a good feeling if you have a team that will get promoted. I came here to get this club back to the Premier League.”