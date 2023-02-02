Leeds United full back Drameh earns glowing praise from Hatters boss and fans during impressive debut against Cardiff

Luton boss Rob Edwards and Town’s supporters were left hugely impressed by on-loan Leeds United defender Cody Drameh’s first start for the Hatters during Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City.

The 21-year-old wingback went straight into starting line-up after being cup-tied for Saturday’s 2-2 FA Cup fourth round draw with Grimsby Town and immediately looked at home on the right flank.

Eager to get forward and always calm in possession, Drameh showed some brilliant touches and a dangerous delivery as well, one cross just beyond the reaches of Elijah Adebayo.

Cody Drameh in action on his debut for Luton

He also didn’t neglect his defensive duties either, getting back to snuff out some dangerous Bluebirds attacks, getting a rousing ovation from the Kenilworth Road faithful when replaced on 70 minutes.

Edwards said: “He was excellent, he was just feeling a little bit tight, so it was the right thing to do to make sure we keep him fit.

"There’ll have been a bit of nervous tension, his debut for the club and I thought he was excellent.”

The Luton fans certainly agreed too, as on Twitter, @LTFC_Dave said: “Very impressive especially going forward.

"Could have easily had an assist or two with a bit more luck.”

@tommydaniels0: “Thought he was exceptional, very attacking which I like.

"Didn’t see much of his defending but very impressed overall so far.”

@Lewis_jones53: “Thought he was very impressive.

"Looked very classy going forwards but not getting carried away until we see him up against a better winger and team.”

@mikedoney: “Very tidy not going to go overboard after 70 mins but can’t grumble.”

@SelkirkIan: “If that’s him not fully match fit, we’ve got ourselves a real gem.”

@LTFC_Gaz: “Looks very good going forward, not exactly tested defensively last night most of Cardiff's play came down the other side.

"He's gonna need a few games to get fully up to speed by the looks of it but a very encouraging start.”

@ChrisSansby: “Brilliant crossing, big upgrade.

"Just needs to beef up a bit and add power to his game and he's premier bound.

"Quality youngster who needs a season or two in the championship to develop in a diamond.”

@Enlander: “Reminded me of James Justin in terms of confidence and approach.”

@0190dw: “Leeds must have some right back if this lad can't get into side.”

@RockinaRobin: “Started well, faded a bit.. just needs match sharpness.”

@andyc_128: “Looks a class act.”

@adam_dilley4: “Brilliant,. And only going to get better.”

@DAZHATTER: “Amazing!”

@lutontown007: “Quality.”

@Larrick51410912: “Best thing was how often he looked for the positive pass that was on rather than just going backwards.”

@kennymac49: “Brilliant.”

@passionflyUK: "Impressive debut, think he's going to be big for us the rest of the season.”

@DICKPLENTY: “If it wasn't for Lockyer he'd have been man of the match.”

@RobHall29266401: “He was excellent. Reminiscent of JJ I thought.”

@ltfc_rhys: “He could've easily got MOTM.”