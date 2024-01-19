Leeds United rumoured to be interested in signing Luton wingback on loan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton wingback Ryan Giles is rumoured to be interesting Championship club Leeds United, with a loan move to Elland Road reportedly on the cards during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old started Town’s first three Premier League games of the season after joining in what is believed to be a club record fee of around £5m from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, before losing his place to Alfie Doughty. Dropping to the bench since, Giles has only begun two top flight games since then, the recent 2-1 defeat to Manchester City and 3-2 victory at Sheffield United on Boxing Day, as despite making six sub outings, he has played just 250 minutes of top flight football in the last four months.

He did come on for the second half of Tuesday night’s 2-1 FA Cup victory at Bolton Wanderers, but with Jordan Clark used in the left-sided role for the 1-1 draw at Burnley on Friday night, with Giles remaining on the bench, the ex-England U20 international appears to have dropped down the pecking order at Kenilworth Road. TalkSPORT have now stated he could be allowed to move to Elland Road for the rest of the campaign, although a number of other Championship clubs are also expected to be interested in his signature as well.

Ryan Giles in action for the Hatters against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night - pic: Gareth Copley/Getty Images