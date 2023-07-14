L’Equipe report Luton are close to sealing a loan deal for Manchester City's young Burkina Faso international defender
Luton Town are being linked with a loan move for Manchester City defender Issa Kaboré by French newspaper L’Equipe.
The 22-year-old, who was born in Burkina Faso, came through the youth ranks at Rahimo FC, before moving to Belgian side KV Mechelen in 2019.
After playing five times in the top flight, Kaboré moved to Premier League champions Manchester City in July 2020, signing a five year deal, although remained on loan at Mechelen for the duration of the 2020-21 season.
He played a further 27 games before then being loaned to French Ligue 1 side Troyes at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, making 31 appearances.
Another move followed last term, joining Marseille, also in Ligue 1, as he featured 22 times to help his side finish third in the table.
Kaboré has also won 32 caps for his country, named Best Young Player of the tournament at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, having a key role in Burkina Faso's run to the semi-finals, with three assists, before they lost 3-1 to eventual winners Senegal.
Now back at the Etihad, where is yet to play for Pep Guardiola’s team, L’Equipe are reporting that Kaboré is to be loaned out again, with Kenilworth Road his destination for the 2023-24 campaign.