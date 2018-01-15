Lester felt Spireites ‘outfought’ Luton in crucial victory

Chesterfield boss Jack Lister felt his side ‘outfought’ Luton Town at the Proact Stadium on Saturday as they upset the formbook to record a crucial 2-0 victory.

The hosts, who had gone into the game on the back of a six game winless run, not scoring in four matches either, ran out comfortable winners, scoring a quickfire double through Joe Rowley (19) and Jak McCourt’s penalty six minutes later to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, Lester said: “The energy was top, top drawer and then we got ourselves two ahead – with some great football by the way – and defended really well.

“We limited them to not very much and it was quite a mature second half (performance), there were too many outstanding performances to mention, it was a real collective today, superb.

“Some of the football first half was outstanding, the performance was really good, the energy levels were higher than the opposition in the first half.

“We outran them, outfought them and played some really good football. The first goal was the best bit of quality in the match, that was right out of the top drawer.

“The movement, the energy, the purposeful passing, it was a really mature second half as well.

“That was something to build on, a great standard.”

Lester had wanted a quick start to the game, not letting their table-topping visitors settle and he got just that, adding: “It was key. We spoke about really taking the game to them, being on the front foot and using the fans to our advantage.

“There was a lot of movement ahead of the football, a lot of people running beyond and the switches of play were really good.

“We had players popping up all over the place and that’s really difficult to play against.

“Fitness wise, the new lads will have to come up to speed, they showed great signs.”