Liga de Quito director declares Luton have reignited their interest in Ecuadorian midfielder

Luton are reportedly back in the running to sign Liga de Quito midfielder Oscar Zambrano, according to claims made by the club’s director Esteban Paz.

The Hatters have been long-time admirers of the Ecuadorian U20 international, who is currently involved in his side’s Ligapro Serie A Segunda Etapa campaign, playing the final 18 minutes of the 2-0 win at Libertad FC recently.

Town’s head scout Phil Chapple flew out to Argentina watch the 19-year-old on Copa Sudamericana duty for his club earlier in the year, with Paz telling Ecuadorian radio station Mach Deportes they had also received a bid from Luton before the transfer window shut that was less than the valuation placed on the player.

However, speaking to South American outlet Olé today, Paz gave an update on the future of Zambrano, stating a number of potential suitors are interested, including Luton, although no official offer had been submitted.

He said “There are two or three at the most that are possibilities.

"Luton Town have returned to the table for Oscar Zambrano, but they have not confirmed anything. I don’t want to go into this commentary either because I don’t want to talk more about it.

“Oscar is playing in finals, I don’t want to take him out of this difficult moment of being 19 years old and thinking about having proposals from outside and they don’t materialise. He knows that everything that happens in Liga we tell him and he knows it.

Oscar Zambrano vies for possession during the Copa Sudamericana group stage match between Liga de Quito and Botafogo - pic: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

"Let’s hope that there is a formal proposal, while there is not, he must remain focused on Liga and motivated.”

Speaking about Town’s interest regarding the midfielder in September, Edwards said: “I know the name, we are starting to maybe cast the net out a little bit wider, but there’s a number of young players who have been on the radar that we’ve had a look at.

"We have travelled out there, not just to see him, but to have a look at a number of games and do a little bit of scouting work out there as well.