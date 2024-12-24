Lincoln chief declares Imps have been priced out of a move for Luton striker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forwards had been in talks over potential return to City in the summer

Lincoln City director of football Jez George believes his side have been priced out of a possible move for Luton striker Joe Taylor in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 22-year-old bagged a hugely impressive 10 goals in just 19 League One outings for the Imps last term as they finished seventh in the table, just one place away from the play-offs, as he then returned to Kenilworth Road. The summer transfer window saw Taylor come extremely close to moving away from Bedfordshire, with Lincoln in talks, although eventually fellow third tier side Huddersfield Town looked his most likely destination.

A move didn’t happen though, as Luton couldn’t bring in a replacement, meaning the former Peterborough United youngster has stayed put, making 11 appearances for the Hatters, all of them coming off the bench though. There are rumours abounding that the forward, who also scored 11 times in 25 matches for Colchester United in the first half of last campaign, might well be leaving once more when the transfer window opens once more next month, but it’s unlikely that will be LNER Stadium.

Joe Taylor looks to get forward against Derby County on Friday night - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, asked about the chances of Taylor being back with the club again, George said: “I think Joe has moved beyond us unless someone has three, four or five million pounds they want to drop into Lincoln City's bank account in the next couple of days. The truth is that ship has sailed - that is the reality.

"Luton are looking now at potentially maybe a permanent (move), and that would be a million miles out of our sphere in terms of what we could do in terms of transfer fee and wages. In the summer we were in talks with Joe and we were speaking to his representative and Luton, and then it became apparent that financially we were going to be blown out of the water should Joe be allowed to go out on loan”.