Lincoln head coach impressed by the way Luton striker 'dominated' Derby County defender on his Imps home debut

Lincoln City head coach Michael Skubala praised the way in which young striker Joe Taylor dominated talented Derby County defender Eiran Cashin during his Imps home debut on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had made his move to the LNER Stadium earlier this month after being recalled from a prolific spell with League Two Colchester United, getting his first run-out during the 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers, playing 85 minutes of the contest at Adams Park. He kept his place in the Lincoln XI that faced the title-chasing Rams at the weekend, producing an exciting display for his new team, going close on a number of occasions in the 0-0 draw, as his pace was too much to handle for the visiting defence at times, although he was denied a maiden goal by keeper Josh Vickers.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Skubala said: ​"I thought Freddie Draper and Joe Taylor were really good up there. I don't think I've seen Derby defender Eiran Cashin dominated that much, but Freddie aerially dominated him and Joe dominated him with pace. They also worked really hard without the ball and you can't underestimate how much that helps a team."

City midfielder Ted Bishop was also left hugely impressed with what he saw from Lincoln’s front two on the day, saying: “I think we carry a real threat now. We have new bodies in the building, a new dynamic up front and I think on another day we could have taken three points against Derby. It’s scary because the strikers have only been playing together for a week so if they can strike up a partnership, they could be really effective for us. I had no idea Joe was that quick, and on another day, he could have had a couple of goals.”

Town chief Rob Edwards, who saw Taylor score 12 goals in 27 outings for the U’s after joining the club back in August, is now hoping that he gets a similar run of games for his new side. He added: “I’m really pleased for Joe. There were a lot of people that were showing interest in him because he’s done so well. Everyone wants a goalscorer, especially at this stage of the season, so we felt the right thing in his development, the next thing was the move he’s got to Lincoln.