LINE-UP: Luton Town's predicted XI to face Coventry City at Wembley

With a fully fit squad barring striker Cauley Woodrow, here is how manager Rob Edwards could set his side up to take on the Sky Blues for a place in the Premier League.
1. GK: Ethan Horvath
USA international started all but two of Luton’s regular season games and started both play-off legs, making an incredible save from team-mate Adebayo in the clash at Kenilworth Road. Absolutely no doubt he will be donning the gloves at Wembley today for what he hopes is a second successive Championship play-off final win. Photo: Liam Smith
2. RWB: Cody Drameh
Leeds United loanee is expected to be a big part of Luton’s attacking thrust on the afternoon with his raids up and down the right flank. Photo: Liam Smith
3. CD: Gabe Osho
Proved his fitness by coming through both legs of the 3-2 aggregate win over Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals and was not only sound defensively but popped up with the crucial opener as the Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Kenilworth Road. Photo: Liam Smith
4. CD: Tom Lockyer
There is no-one else around that Town fans would rather see at the centre of their back three than the Welsh international. Player of the Season, in the Championship Team of the Year and has now scored three in four games too. Big task going up against Gyokeres, but one he will relish. Photo: Liam Smith