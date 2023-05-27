News you can trust since 1891
Luton's players line up before the semi-final second leg victory over SunderlandLuton's players line up before the semi-final second leg victory over Sunderland
Luton's players line up before the semi-final second leg victory over Sunderland

LINE-UP: Luton Town's predicted XI to face Coventry City at Wembley

How the Hatters might take to the field this afternoon
By Mike Simmonds
Published 27th May 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 11:05 BST

Luton Town face Coventry City this afternoon in the eagerly anticipated Championship play-off final at Wembley.

With a fully fit squad barring striker Cauley Woodrow, here is how manager Rob Edwards could set his side up to take on the Sky Blues for a place in the Premier League.

USA international started all but two of Luton’s regular season games and started both play-off legs, making an incredible save from team-mate Adebayo in the clash at Kenilworth Road. Absolutely no doubt he will be donning the gloves at Wembley today for what he hopes is a second successive Championship play-off final win.

1. GK: Ethan Horvath

USA international started all but two of Luton’s regular season games and started both play-off legs, making an incredible save from team-mate Adebayo in the clash at Kenilworth Road. Absolutely no doubt he will be donning the gloves at Wembley today for what he hopes is a second successive Championship play-off final win. Photo: Liam Smith

Leeds United loanee is expected to be a big part of Luton’s attacking thrust on the afternoon with his raids up and down the right flank.

2. RWB: Cody Drameh

Leeds United loanee is expected to be a big part of Luton’s attacking thrust on the afternoon with his raids up and down the right flank. Photo: Liam Smith

Proved his fitness by coming through both legs of the 3-2 aggregate win over Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals and was not only sound defensively but popped up with the crucial opener as the Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

3. CD: Gabe Osho

Proved his fitness by coming through both legs of the 3-2 aggregate win over Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals and was not only sound defensively but popped up with the crucial opener as the Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Kenilworth Road. Photo: Liam Smith

There is no-one else around that Town fans would rather see at the centre of their back three than the Welsh international. Player of the Season, in the Championship Team of the Year and has now scored three in four games too. Big task going up against Gyokeres, but one he will relish.

4. CD: Tom Lockyer

There is no-one else around that Town fans would rather see at the centre of their back three than the Welsh international. Player of the Season, in the Championship Team of the Year and has now scored three in four games too. Big task going up against Gyokeres, but one he will relish. Photo: Liam Smith

