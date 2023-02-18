News you can trust since 1891
Luton take on Burnley at Kenilworth Road this weekend

LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Burnley at Kenilworth Road in 1999

Who was in the Hatters side that day

By Mike Simmonds
1 hour ago
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 11:39am

Luton entertain leaders Burnley this afternoon, looking for a first triumph over the Clarets at Kenilworth Road since a 2-1 Division Two victory on November 6, 1999, almost 25 years ago.

Neil Midgley scored both goals that day as Lennie Lawrence’s side took all three points.

The Luton News takes a special look at just who was in the Town side that day.

1. Nathan Abbey

Started the first 32 games of the season for the Hatters until being replaced by Ben Roberts for the latter sages. Couldn’t do much to prevent Andy Cooke’s shot from flying in from close range just moments after Town had opened the scoring though.

2. Emmerson Boyce

After missing the start of the season, the defender had just regained his place in the side when facing the Clarets and went to form an important part of Town's back-line from then on.

3. Matty Taylor

Very impressive season for the Hatters as he made 41 appearances in total, scoring four goals for the club too.

4. Gary Doherty

Was a key component of the Luton defence during the campaign as he made 40 appearances, although did also go on to score in five successive games during the latter stages of the season.

