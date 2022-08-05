LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Burnley at Turf Moor in March 2000

Luton head to Fulham this weekend looking for their first victory at Turf Moor since March 7, 2000, a run spanning almost 23 years.
Back then, the Hatters won a Division Two clash 2-0, defender Alan White putting the visitors ahead on 26 minutes and Phil Gray making it 2-0 early in the second period, defeating a home side containing former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.
The Luton News takes a look at just who was in the visiting Town side below.
1. Ben Roberts
Keeper had only just signed on loan from Middlesbrough and was playing his third game for the club. A first clean sheet followed at Turf Moor, one of just two he managed in his 14 appearances. Made an important save from Ian Wright when the forward race on to a poor backpass.
2. Emmerson Boyce
After missing most of the first few months of the season, he returned in November and went on to be a mainstay of the Town side, making 30 appearances in total, scoring once, that in a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.
3. Marvin Johnson
One of Luton’s leading players in the season as he started 44 games out of 46 for the Hatters and made two vital blocks to prevent the Clarets from equalising. Turned out to be the last campaign the popular defender had fully clear of injury at Kenilworth Road, as he only played sporadically afterwards before hanging up his boots.
4. Gary Doherty
Played in defence as Town ended a run of four straight defeats with the 2-0 victory against the Clarets. Moved upfront in the latter stages of the season, scoring five goals in five successive matches, alerting the attention of Premier League Spurs who he joined in the summer.
