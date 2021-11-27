LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Cardiff City at Kenilworth Road in 2002

Luton host Cardiff City this afternoon, looking for a first victory over the Bluebirds at Kenilworth Road since a 2-0 Division Two success on December 26, 2002, almost 20 years ago.
After a goalless first half, striker Tony Thorpe netted the opening goal with a clinical finish on 80 minutes, firing low past Neil Alexander.
Steve Howard then doubled the advantage in stoppage time, volleying superbly into the top corner.
Since then, Town have entertained their Welsh opponents on four more occasions, drawing two and losing two.
The Luton News takes a special look at just who was in the Hatters side that day.
1. Carl Emberson
One of 18 appearances that season for Emberson as Town used the grand number of six goalkeepers in total with Ben Roberts, Cedric Berthelin, Mark Ovendale, Rob Beckwith and Lars Hirschfeld all featuring.
2. Emmerson Boyce
Now a first team regular, the defender was part of a back-line who ended a run of three games without a clean sheet as they kept out a Bluebirds strikeforce including Peter Thorne and Rob Earnshaw.
3. Alan Kimble
Veteran full back was making his fourth start following three months out. Had joined from Wimbledon in the summer to link up with former boss Joe Kinnear, but played just played 12 times, moving on at the end of the campaign.
4. Chris Coyne
Centre half was a big part of the Town team that term, with 40 appearances during his second season at Kenilworth Road, scoring once too, that in the 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town.