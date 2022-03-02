Luton face Chelsea at Kenilworth Road this evening

LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Chelsea at Kenilworth Road in 1991

Check out who played for the Hatters over 30 years ago

By Mike Simmonds
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 3:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 3:17 pm

Luton Town take on Premier League giants Chelsea this evening, the first time they have hosted the Blues at Kenilworth Road since December 28, 1991.

That day, the Hatters won a Division One clash 2-0, with Richard Harvey hammering home from 25 yards and John Dreyer converting a penalty.

The Luton News takes a look at just who was in the Hatters side below.

1. Steve Sutton

Goalkeeper had joined on loan from Nottingham Forest and the Chelsea game was his third successive clean sheet, making a fine save from Kerry Dixon's close range shot and his own defender Trevor Peake's rebound.

2. Julian James

Defender had only recently come back into the side, but went on to finish as a first team regular, with 28 matches and two goals, including against Notts County on the final day as the Hatters lost 2-1 to drop out of the top flight.

3. Richard Harvey

Former England schoolboy put Town in front with a cracking free kick, rifling past Dave Beasant from 25 yards. One of two goals in 32 appearances that season, his other coming in a 2-1 victory over Southampton.

4. Chris Kamara

Had missed the first part of the season but like fellow defender James, once he got into the side, he stayed there, playing the final 28 matches of the campaign.

