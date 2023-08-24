LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1986

Luton head to Chelsea tomorrow evening looking for a first win at Stamford Bridge in almost 40 years since they triumphed 3-1 in Division One on September 6, 1986.
Back then, the Blues enjoyed the better of the first half, ex-Hatters forward Kerry Dixon putting them ahead in the first half, before Mike Newell levelled.
The Town striker put his side ahead after the break, when latching on to a long clearance, while once Colin Pates was sent off for Chelsea, Brian Stein wrapped up the points late on.
To see who lined up for Luton on that day, check out the gallery below.
1. Les Sealey
Popular keeper was the number one for Luton that season, with 41 appearances, missing just the single game when Andy Dibble played against Watford. Only beaten once at Stamford Bridge during the 90 minutes when his former team-mate Kerry Dixon scored with a first half header. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Rob Johnson
Having turned pro in 1979, two serious knee injuries meant he had to wait four years to make his debut. Finally got into the team at the start of the season, switching between right and left back for the majority of the campaign as Luton earned a best ever finish of seventh place in Division One. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Ashley Grimes
Utilised as both left back and left wing during the season, as the Republic of Ireland international played 31 games, scoring twice in a run of four matches, against Newcastle United and West Ham. Remained at Kenilworth Road for another two years, then moving on to Osasuna in Spain. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Peter Nicholas
Joining from Crystal Palace in 1985, the Welsh international went on to become a major part of the Town first team, missing just one game in his first two and a half seasons. Played all 42 matches in the 1986-87 campaign, scoring his only Luton goal too, that coming in the 2-1 victory over West Ham United. Photo: Hatters Heritage