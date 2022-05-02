LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage in 1998

Luton head to Fulham this evening looking for their first victory at Craven Cottage since October 3, 1998, a run spanning almost 25 years.
That day, the Hatters won a Division Two clash 3-1, as Phil Gray sent them on their way with a close range effort on five minutes.
Stuart Douglas doubled the lead early in the second half, before Steve Davis added a third midway through, with all three goals coming from headers.
Ex-Hatter Alan Neilson pulled one back late, but Town eased home and the Luton News takes a look at just who was in the away side below.
1. GK: Kelvin Davis
Young keeper was in his second full season at Kenilworth Road, missing just two matches all term, playing 44 games in Division Two. Beaten late on when Alan Neilson grabbed a consolation for the hosts and was sold to Wimbledon in the summer.
Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. DF: Graham Alexander
Scored four goals in 29 league appearances during the season, which was to prove his last with the Hatters as after 183 outings, was snapped up by Preston in March 1999 where he went on to become a a club legend.
Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. DF: Mitchell Thomas
Shook off the attentions of Peter Beardsley to step out of defence and find McGowan who picked out Douglas for the second goal. His pass led to the foul that Luton added a third from as well. Moved to Burnley in the summer.
Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. DF Marvin Johnson
Long serving defender made 42 league appearances that term as the Hatters finished 12th in Division Two. The victory at Fulham was Luton's third on the road, but it took them another eight attempts to register a fourth on the travels.
Photo: Shaun Botterill