Hatters haven't won at Craven Cottage since October 1998

LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage in 1998

Check out who played for the Hatters almost 25 years ago

By Mike Simmonds
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 12:59 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 1:06 pm

Luton head to Fulham this evening looking for their first victory at Craven Cottage since October 3, 1998, a run spanning almost 25 years.

That day, the Hatters won a Division Two clash 3-1, as Phil Gray sent them on their way with a close range effort on five minutes.

Stuart Douglas doubled the lead early in the second half, before Steve Davis added a third midway through, with all three goals coming from headers.

Ex-Hatter Alan Neilson pulled one back late, but Town eased home and the Luton News takes a look at just who was in the away side below.

1. GK: Kelvin Davis

Young keeper was in his second full season at Kenilworth Road, missing just two matches all term, playing 44 games in Division Two. Beaten late on when Alan Neilson grabbed a consolation for the hosts and was sold to Wimbledon in the summer.

Photo: Hatters Heritage

Photo Sales

2. DF: Graham Alexander

Scored four goals in 29 league appearances during the season, which was to prove his last with the Hatters as after 183 outings, was snapped up by Preston in March 1999 where he went on to become a a club legend.

Photo: Hatters Heritage

Photo Sales

3. DF: Mitchell Thomas

Shook off the attentions of Peter Beardsley to step out of defence and find McGowan who picked out Douglas for the second goal. His pass led to the foul that Luton added a third from as well. Moved to Burnley in the summer.

Photo: Hatters Heritage

Photo Sales

4. DF Marvin Johnson

Long serving defender made 42 league appearances that term as the Hatters finished 12th in Division Two. The victory at Fulham was Luton's third on the road, but it took them another eight attempts to register a fourth on the travels.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
FulhamCraven CottageDivision TwoLuton News
Next Page
Page 1 of 4