LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Fulham at Kenilworth Road in 1980

Luton entertain Fulham this afternoon, looking for a first triumph over the Cottagers at Kenilworth Road since a 4-0 Division Two success on February 16, 1980, over 40 years ago.
David Moss was the hero that day, scoring a hat-trick, as he finished the season with 24 goals, while legendary striker Brian Stein was also on target.
Since then, Town have hosted their west London opponents a further five times, with two draws and three defeats.
The Luton News takes a special look at just who was in the Hatters side that day.
1. Jake Findlay
Goalkeeper played all but one of the league matches for Town that season, the final game of the campaign seeing Alan Judge play against Newcastle United. Managed 11 clean sheets for the Hatters too.
2. Mark Aizlewood
Welsh defender didn’t see too much match action in the league for Luton that season, with the Fulham game just his second start of the campaign. Made 10 appearances in total, five of them from the start.
3. Mal Donaghy
One of three including Brian Stein and Paul Price who played all 42 matches for Luton that term, as the Northern Irishman also scored once, in the 3-3 draw against Chelsea on New Year’s Day.
4. Tony Grealish
Like Findlay, he missed just one Division Two game all season for Town, the New Year’s Day clash with Chelsea. Added two goals as well, both coming in three games, the 4-1 win at Charlton and 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.