LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Hull City at Kenilworth Road

Ahmet Brkovic scored the winnner against Hull
Luton go into this afternoon's game against Hull City without a home victory over their opponents since the 2004-05 season.

Then, on their way to the League One title, on Saturday, February 12, 2005, Town were 1-0 winners, courtesy of Ahmet Brkovic's last-minute winner in front of 9,500 supporters at Kenilworth Road.

The Luton News runs through the team that took to the field for the Hatters that day.

Marlon Beresford: First choice between the posts that season as the shut out against Hull started a run of four clean sheets in six games for the keeper.

Kevin Foley: The full back was an integral part of the side that season, making 39 league appearances for the Hatters.

Chris Coyne: Back in the side after missing the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield the previous weekend, as he went on to make 40 appearances at the heart of Town's defence that season.

Curtis Davies: Missed just two league games all season as he formed a solid centre half pairing with Chris Coyne. Booked in the game.

Sol Davis: Virtual ever-present, missing just one match throughout the campaign, Town's 3-0 home win over Stockport in January. Yellow carded.

Alan Neilson: Rare start for Neilson, only his second in the league for Town that season. Went on to play the next four in a row, but didn't feature again, leaving Kenilworth Road in the summer.

Kevin Nicholls: Crucial part of Town's midfield that season, scoring 12 times in 44 games. Played the pass out wide to Robinson in the build-up for Brkovic's winner.

Steve Robinson: Delivered an excellent cross from the right after being picked out by Nicholls as Brkovic did the rest, powering home his header to win it at the death.

Ahmet Brkovic: Proved the match-winner for Town, thundering a header past Boaz Myhill from Robinson's cross with just a minute remaining for one of his 15 goals in the league that season.

Enoch Showunmi: One of only his seven starts that season, as he partnered Rowan Vine upfront. Replaced by Calvin Andrew with 11 minutes to go.

Rowan Vine: Regular in the front-line for Town as he scored nine goals in 45 games for the Hatters, although couldn't find the target on this occasion.

Calvin Andrew: Substitute came on for Showunmi with 11 minutes to go, one of his eight league outings for the Hatters during the campaign.

Steven O'Leary: Came on in the final minute for goalscorer Brkovic - one of his 17 appearances in the league for Town during the season.

Dino Semeret: Goalkeeper was an unused substitute on the day. Made seven appearances over the course of the season as he played second fiddle to Beresford.

Keith Keane: Long-serving midfielder was an unused sub during his second season in the first team, although did feature 19 times in total.

Russell Perrett: Didn't make it off the bench on the afternoon, although played 12 times during the campaign netting once, the 3-3 draw at Doncaster on the final day.

Mike Newell: Manager led the Hatters to the League One title in some style, taking 98 points to finish 19 points of third place Tranmere Rovers.