LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Hull City at Kenilworth Road in 2005

Luton entertain Hull City this weekend looking to end a run of three successive defeats against their opponents at Kenilworth Road.

The last time Town took all three points was back on February 12, 2005, when, with the Hatters top, they beat the Tigers, in second, 1-0, courtesy of Ahmet Brkovic's last-minute winner from Steve Robinson's cross.

It was the start of a magnificent run of form that saw Mike Newell's win 12 out of their final 16 matches to claim the League One title and earn promotion to the Championship.

The Luton News takes a special look at just who was in the Town side that day.

1. Marlon Beresford Was the regular keeper for the Hatters during the season with 38 appearances and that clean sheet was one of a total of 15 he managed over the course of the campaign. Photo Sales

2. Kevin Foley Irishman was in his second season as a senior first teamer with the Hatters as he made 39 league appearances that term, scoring twice as well. Stayed for another two years before heading to Wolves for an undisclosed fee. Photo Sales

3. Alan Neilson Only the second start of the season for the former Newcastle midfielder who only played nine times in total, leaving in the summer. Returned in 2008 as part of the backroom staff, going on to fill a number of roles at Kenilworth Road. Photo Sales

4. Steve Robinson Midfielder featured 31 times for the Hatters as they were crowned champions, scoring four goals. Swung over the cross from the right that saw Brkovic power home his match-winning header. Photo Sales