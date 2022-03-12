LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat QPR in the league since 1988

Luton entertain QPR this weekend, looking to finally end their poor run of form against their opponents.

In the last 21 league games between the two sides stretching back to 1988, the Hatters have only won once, that back on January 21, 2006 when Markus Heikkinen and Steve Howard were on target.

The other 20 matches have seen Town draw eight and lose 12 times, as the Luton News takes a look at just who was in the Hatters side 16 years ago who triumphed.

1. GK: Marlon Beresford Was Town's regular number one that season in the Championship, playing 41 times in total, keeping nine clean sheets, Dean Brill between the posts for the other five matches. Had one more season at the club before retiring in 2008.

2. DF: Kevin Foley Irish international defender was an important member of the Hatters side that season, playing 38 times in total. Hit the post during the game, as headed to Wolves for an undisclosed fee when Luton were relegated the following campaign.

3. DF: Paul Underwood First choice left back for the majority of the season, although Sol Davis did play at times too. Suffered an infection when undergoing a routine knee operation in the summer and unfortunately didn't play again for the Hatters.

4. DF: Chris Coyne Australian centre half was at the heart of Town's defence for 28 games that season, scoring twice, both coming in defeats to Hull City and Millwall. Limited game-time the following two campaigns, heading to Colchester and then Perth Glory.