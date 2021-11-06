LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Stoke City in 2000

Luton entertain Stoke City this afternoon, looking for a first triumph over the Potters at Kenilworth Road since a 2-1 Division Two success on February 8, 2000, over 20 years ago.
James O`Connor had put the sixth-placed visitors ahead on the half hour, but Town came fighting back in the second period.
Hatters striker Phil Gray made it 1-1 on 62 minutes, heading home Matthew Taylor's corner, before he went on to grab the winner with 12 minutes to go.
The Luton News takes a special look at just who was in the Town side that day.
1. Nathan Abbey
Had been Town’s regular number one that season, keeping four clean sheets in 32 games, but only featured twice more after the win over Stoke, with Ben Roberts playing the rest of the campaign between the posts.
2. Emmerson Boyce
Breakthrough season at Kenilworth Road after coming through the ranks, as he made 30 appearances, 23 of them from the start, also bagging a first goal in the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth. Replaced on 64 minutes by McGowan.
3. Matty Taylor
Another for whom it was his breakthrough campaign after starting out with the academy, going on to feature 41 times, netting four goals. Had the assist for Gray’s first goal at Kenilworth Road on the day with his corner headed home.
4. Gary Doherty
Irish international was one of the mainstays of Luton’s defence throughout the season, playing 40 games and also adding a healthy six goals. Didn’t finish the term at Town though, Spurs and David Pleat swooping with a £1m bid in March.