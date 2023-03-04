LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to beat Swansea City at Kenilworth Road in 2001

Luton host Swansea City this afternoon, looking for a first triumph over the Welsh side at Kenilworth Road since a 3-0 Division Three success on October 27, 2001, over 20 years ago.
Dean Crowe had put the hosts 1-0 up after 23 minutes, while Russell Perrett and Adrian Forbes added goals early in the second half to ensure Town kept the points in their promotion-winning season.
The Luton News takes a special look at just who was in the Hatters side that day.
1. GK: Carl Emberson
Was in and out of the side at times that season, with 33 appearances in total. Clean sheet against Swansea was one of an impressive 16 that he kept during the promotion-winning campaign.
Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. DF: Aaron Skelton
His clearing header sent Brkovic on his way to set up the opening goal for team-mate Crowe. Limited role for Town during the campaign though, as this game was just one of his nine appearances. Did play three of the next four matches but then only featured once more again as injury limited his availability.
Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. DF: Chris Coyne
First season at Kenilworth Road and it was a hugely successful one for the Australian defender, with 31 outings for the Hatters, scoring three goals as Luton finished in second place to win promotion to Division Two.
Photo: Julian Finney
4. DF: Russell Perrett
Nipped in front of his markers to put Luton 2-0 up with 10 minutes of the second half gone, cleverly converting Valois's low cross. Scored twice more that season against Scunthorpe and Crawley as he was a mainstay of the Town defence, totalling 40 games.
Photo: Hatters Heritage