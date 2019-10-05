LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to win at Derby County

The Hatters have endured a pretty miserable run at Derby County in their history, not winning at the Rams for well over 25 years.

However, few Luton fans could ever forget the last time that Town did triumph, as they won a thrilling contest 3-2 on the final day of the 1989/90 season to ensure their Division One survival.

Tim Breacker put the Hatters 1-0 up with an absolutely wonderful free kick from distance, before Kingsley Black's outside of the boot finish made it 2-0.

The Rams hit back to level at 2-2 by half time, before Black scored in the second period from 20 yards, his right footer going in via the post as Town stayed up.

Here's who lined up for Town that day.

1. Alec Chamberlain: Ever-present that season, was beaten twice on the day as Derby came from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 by half time, but kept the hosts out in the second period.

2. Tim Breacker: Scored an absolutely magnificent free kick from long distance that left Derby and England keeper Peter Shilton rooted to the spot. His only goal of the season.

3. Darren McDonough: Missed a large chunk of the campaign, but got back into the team for the final seven matches, Town winning three and drawing one.

4. Dave Beaumont: Didn’t feature from late November to early April, returning to the starting 11 for the final three games, Luton beating Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Derby.

5. Julian James: Broke into the side after the turn of the year and wasn’t dislodged as Town just about held on to their Division One status.

6. John Dreyer: Started every single game for the Hatters that term, contributing two goals as well, with strikes against Norwich City and Southampton, the latter in a 6-3 defeat.

7. Danny Wilson: Missed just three matches all season, as he popped up with some handy goals too, seven of them in fact, four of them from the penalty spot.

8. Jason Rees: Didn’t play until the New Year’s Day defeat at Everton, but gradually forced his way in, starting the last five game as Town stayed up.

9. Ian Dowie: Striker got the all-important flick on for Black to make it 2-0 to Luton in the first half. Contributed eight goals himself that season, including the winner at home to Crystal Palace the week before.

10. David Preece: Touched the free kick to Breacker before the right back smacked home from 30 yards. Played the majority of the season as well, missing just a handful of matches.

11. Kingsley Black: One of the heroes of the day, as he scored twice, once a clever finish from close range, the other from outside the box to send the visiting fans into ecstasy as the Hatters held on to triumph.

12. Lars Elstrup: Came on as a substitute in the game, a role he had to contend with for the second half of the season.

13. Mick Kennedy: Had been something of a regular until the latter stages of the campaign, but was off the bench to help Town hold on.