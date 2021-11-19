LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to win at QPR in 1984

Luton head to QPR in the Championship this evening looking for a first triumph at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium/Loftus Road since a 3-2 Division One success on October 6, 1984, almost 40 years ago.
That day, Steve Elliott opened the scoring on 17 minutes, before Mike Fillery (26) and Gary Bannister (61) put the hosts ahead.
Town came roaring back though, Paul Elliott (77) and Brian Stein (82) on target to secure victory.
Since then, the Hatters have travelled there 17 times, with seven draws and 10 defeats, scoring just 17 goals in that time, conceding 34.
The Luton News takes a special look at just who was in the visiting side that last triumphed in west London.
1. Andy Dibble
Welsh goalkeeper played 13 out of the opening 15 games of the season for Luton, before suffering a bad injury in the 2-0 loss at Manchester United a month later as Les Sealey eventually came in and was first choice for the rest of the season.
2. Mitchell Thomas
In his first spell at the club, as he made 35 appearances for the Hatters that term, the most during his first three seasons at Luton. Had a role in the first goal, his ball finding Grimes, who crossed for Steve Elliot to open the scoring.
3. Ashley Grimes
Full back played the opening nine games of the season, after joining from Coventry City, but then didn’t feature again that term. Had a big part in Luton going 1-0 up, delivering a cross from the left that Steve Elliot converted.
4. Wayne Turner
Had come through the ranks at Luton as he was part of the squad that won promotion to Division One in 1982. Played most of the first half of the season, with 19 appearances in total, but left for Coventry City in the summer.