LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to win at Stoke City in 2000

Luton Town head to Stoke City this evening looking for their first victory over the Potters since December 2, 2000, a run spanning over 21 years.
That day, the Hatters won a Division Two clash 3-2, at what was then called the Britannia Stadium,
Midfielder Paul McLaren put the visitors in front with a terrific long range strike, before Nicky Mohan equalised, as striker Peter Thomson scored twice in the second half to win it.
The Luton News takes a look at just who was in the Hatters side below.
1. GK: Nathan Abbey
Made 20 appearances in the season for the Hatters, keeping four clean sheets as he alternated with Mark Ovendale between the posts. Almost kept out Mohan’s equaliser on the day and made a fine save to deny Peter Thorne.
2. DF: Petri Helin
Had only arrived a month earlier from FC Jokerit, as the Finnish international scored on his debut against Bury, making 23 appearances that season, but left in the summer to move to Stockport.
3. DF: Marvin Johnson
Just the nine league outings for the one-club defender as he struggled with injuries during the campaign. Slipped at the crucial moment which prevented him from getting out in time to block Mohan’s drive.
4. DF: Adrian Whitbread
Arrived on a two month loan deal from Portsmouth and played 13 matches in total, but a permanent move couldn’t be sorted, as he went to Reading. Solid display on his second league outing for Luton, his header turned in for the second goal.