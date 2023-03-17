LINE-UP: The last Luton Town team to win at Sunderland in 1973

Barry Butlin scored the only goal of the game, following up when keeper Jim Montgomery couldn’t hold Bobby Thomson’s shot as the Hatters beat the FA Cup holders in front of a crowd of 27,334.
Since the, Town have drawn five and lost 12 of their previous 17 trips to Roker Park and the Stadium of Light as the Luton News takes a special look at just who was in the Hatters side that day.
1. Graham Horn
Made 37 appearances for the Hatters during the season, with Keith Barber playing the other five matches. Wasn’t unduly tested at Roker Park on the day, keeping a clean sheet, one of the 11 he managed that campaign. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Don Shanks
Started the first 27 games of the season for Luton, before not featuring after the 1-0 win at Aston Villa on February 2. Went on play 15 times in the top flight the following campaign before being sold to QPR for £35,000. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Bobby Thomson
Left back was one of two ever present players for the Hatters during the season, with 42 outings and one goal, that coming in the 3-3 draw with Portsmouth. Second successive campaign that he started every match, as he carried on when Town were in the top flight until losing his place to Steve Buckley. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Peter Anderson
Only missed one game all season as the trained chartered accountant who signed from Hendon also added 11 goals to the cause as well, finishing second top scorer. Played up front for a handful of matches, managing to net a brace as Carlisle were thumped 6-1. The following season, it was his transfer to Antwerp that saved the club from liquidation. Photo: Hatters Heritage