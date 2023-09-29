LINE-UP: The last Luton Town to beat Everton at Goodison Park in 1988

1 . Les Sealey

Keeper played the first 32 games of the season before Alec Chamberlain had the final six matches. Made some important saves to keep a first clean sheet of the season at Goodison, the first of three in a row. Used his legs well to deny both Tony Cottee and Graham Sharp when they went clean through and was happy to see his post keep out Cottee's second half header as well. Photo: Hatters Heritage