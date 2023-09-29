LINE-UP: The last Luton Town to beat Everton at Goodison Park in 1988

Luton head to Everton this weekend looking for a first victory over their opponents at Goodison Park since winning a Division One contest 2-0 back on September 24, 1988.
That day, the Hatters came out on top thanks to second half goals from David Oldfield and Kingsley Black, eventually getting past an inspired display from Toffees goalkeeper Neville Southall.
The Luton News takes a special look at just who lined up in the Town side that day.
1. Les Sealey
Keeper played the first 32 games of the season before Alec Chamberlain had the final six matches. Made some important saves to keep a first clean sheet of the season at Goodison, the first of three in a row. Used his legs well to deny both Tony Cottee and Graham Sharp when they went clean through and was happy to see his post keep out Cottee's second half header as well. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Rob Johnson
Full back had 16 games for the Hatters throughout the course of the season, but injuries prevented the defender from playing an even larger role from January onwards. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. John Dreyer
In and out of the side during the season, with 18 appearances in total, wearing the number three shirt for the majority of his outings. Almost caught out by a long ball over the top as Sharp escaped, only for Sealey to come to his rescue. Managed to score once for the Hatters in the 2-2 draw with Coventry too. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Steve Williams
One-time club record signing when joining from Southampton for a fee of £300,000 in 1988, the midfielder started 10 out of the opening 12 games for Luton that term, but then didn't feature again following the 1-0 defeat at Coventry in November. Back in the side for spells during the following two seasons, before moving to Exeter in 1991. Photo: Hatters Heritage