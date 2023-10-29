LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park in 1991

Luton head to Aston Villa this afternoon looking for a first win at Villa Park in over 30 years, since they triumphed 2-1 in a Division One contest back on March 9, 1991.
That day, the Hatters led through Derek Mountfield’s own goal, before Mark Pembridge hammered home a stunning 25-yard volley to make it 2-0 by half time.
Although Villa pulled one back in the second period through Tony Cascarino, Town held on for victory and to see who lined up for the visitors, check out the gallery below.
1. Alec Chamberlain
Kept out David Platt’s 50th minute penalty at Villa Park but was denied what would have been a sixth clean sheet of the campaign by Tony Cascarino's 70th minute header. Goalkeeper was one of two ever-present for the Hatters as they managed to stay up on the final day of the Division One season by beating Derby County for a second year running. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. Marvin Johnson
Featured 26 times for the Hatters that season, the most he had managed in a season during the early stages of his lengthy Luton stint. All of them came in the right back position as he took over the number two shirt from Tim Breacker who was sold to West Ham United for £600,000 in October. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. Darren McDonough
Was moved around the defensive positions for the Hatters, playing in both centre half slots, while he was left back against Villa in what was one of his 26 outings for the Hatters that season. left early in the following campaign, heading to Newcastle United as Kevin Keegan's first signing in charge of the Magpies. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Dave Beaumont
Valuable member of the squad as he played at centre half, also filling in at full back and in a more attacking berth at times during the season, making 33 appearances in total, 29 of them starts. After seeing his game time limited the following campaign, he moved on to Hibernian for £110,000. Photo: Hatters Heritage