LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to beat Portsmouth at Fratton Park in 1975

The Hatters last triumphed on the south coast back on September 6, 1975, when Andy King and Adrian Alston were both on target in a 2-0 success. Since then they have lost eight of their previous nine visits, and haven’t scored in their last five trips, Paul Telfer and Julian James netting during a 3-2 defeat that day. To see the Town XI that took the field to earn the visitors a rare three points in what was a Division Two contest played in front of 9,835 supporters, see the gallery below.