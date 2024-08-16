LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to beat Portsmouth at Fratton Park in 1975

The Hatters last triumphed on the south coast back on September 6, 1975, when Andy King and Adrian Alston were both on target in a 2-0 success. Since then they have lost eight of their previous nine visits, and haven’t scored in their last five trips, Paul Telfer and Julian James netting during a 3-2 defeat that day. To see the Town XI that took the field to earn the visitors a rare three points in what was a Division Two contest played in front of 9,835 supporters, see the gallery below.
1. GK: Keith Barber
Made a flying save to tip over an effort from Richie Reynolds, while also managed to keep out Peter Marinello's attempt as well. Showed some immaculate handling whenever Pompey threatened, on his way to what was already a third clean sheet from the first four Division Two matches of the season. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. DF: John Ryan
Put one powerful effort over from outside the box as Luton searched for the opening goal on the south coast, although his poor free kick almost led to Pompey breaking the deadlock themselves. Got stuck into a challenge on George Graham that saw temperatures rise and then had another attempt easily saved. Did well to prevent Marinello from restoring parity in what was a battling display. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. DF: Steve Buckley
Had a solid 90 minutes at Fratton Park along with the rest of Luton's defence, as the dependable Town back-line were able to blunt the home side's forwards. Thought of as one of the best left backs to ever play for the Hatters as Derby County decided to shell out £165,000 for his services in January 1978. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. DF: Peter Anderson
Went close in the fourth minute with a diving header that was saved by Graham Lloyd. The defender then had a huge role as Luton took the lead on 39 minutes, sending a cross into the area for Andy King to find the net. Was heavily involved as the Hatters made it 2-0 in the second period, while with the visitors in front, his advance upfield created another opportunity that went astray. Photo: Hatters Heritage
