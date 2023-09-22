News you can trust since 1891
Brian Stein celebrates putting the Hatters 2-0 in front against Wolves - pic: Hatters HeritageBrian Stein celebrates putting the Hatters 2-0 in front against Wolves - pic: Hatters Heritage
Brian Stein celebrates putting the Hatters 2-0 in front against Wolves - pic: Hatters Heritage

LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to beat Wolves in a top flight match at Kenilworth Road

See who was in the Hatters line-up that day
By Mike Simmonds
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 09:33 BST

Luton go up against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road this weekend looking for a first top flight victory over their opponents on home soil in 40 years.

The Hatters ran out 4-0 winners in a Division One contest back on September 17, 1983, as Paul Walsh opened the scoring in the first half, before Brian Stein, David Moss and Brian Horton found the net in the second period.

Here’s a look at the Town side that lined up under manager David Pleat on that day.

Popular goalkeeper was an ever-present that year, one of only two players to achieve the feat. Pocketed a second clean sheet of the season during the afternoon, going on to secure 12 in total for the Hatters on their way to a 16th place finish in the top flight.

Popular goalkeeper was an ever-present that year, one of only two players to achieve the feat. Pocketed a second clean sheet of the season during the afternoon, going on to secure 12 in total for the Hatters on their way to a 16th place finish in the top flight. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Trusty full back played in all but two games for Luton that term, as Town made sure they finished clear of the relegation zone by three points. Was to be his season at Kenilworth Road, as he moved on in the summer to head to boyhood club of Coventry City.

Trusty full back played in all but two games for Luton that term, as Town made sure they finished clear of the relegation zone by three points. Was to be his season at Kenilworth Road, as he moved on in the summer to head to boyhood club of Coventry City. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Slotted in at left back against Wolves, one of his 18 starts in Division One that season, before Mitchell Thomas took over that role for the second half of the campaign. Did stay on for another year, before he departed in the summer of 1985, also opting to join Coventry City as well.

Slotted in at left back against Wolves, one of his 18 starts in Division One that season, before Mitchell Thomas took over that role for the second half of the campaign. Did stay on for another year, before he departed in the summer of 1985, also opting to join Coventry City as well. Photo: Hatters Heritage

Completed the scoring in style with a 20-yard drive for the fourth goal with 13 minutes remaining. Was one of the mainstay of the Hatters' XI, making 37 appearances for Luton as he led the side impressively as well, scoring three goals in total.

Completed the scoring in style with a 20-yard drive for the fourth goal with 13 minutes remaining. Was one of the mainstay of the Hatters' XI, making 37 appearances for Luton as he led the side impressively as well, scoring three goals in total. Photo: Hatters Heritage

