LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to play for the Hatters in League One

Luton Town are preparing for a League One campaign for the first time since the 2018-19 season this term.
The Hatters last played a third tier clash back in May 2019 against Oxford United when they triumphed 3-1 to clinch the title. George Moncur opened the scoring on three minutes, before Elliot Lee made it 2-0 early in the second half. Although Luke Garbutt pulled one back for the U's on the hour mark, Moncur notched his second of the afternoon with 17 minutes to go to seal victory. Here’s a look at just who played for Luton on that day.
1. GK: James Shea
After starting as second choice behind Marek Stech at the beginning of the season, the experienced stopper soon got into the side and went on to play 41 games. Although he was beaten by Luke Garbutt on the hour mark against Oxford, he finished as the division’s joint golden gloves winner with 19 clean sheets to his name. Still at Kenilworth Road and will now start his ninth season as a Hatter with Town back in the third tier again. Photo: Liam Smith
2. DF: James Justin
Played an impressive 52 games for the Hatters that season, scoring three goals, as he was named in the PFA League One Team of the Year . Became Town's club record sale when he joined Leicester City at the end of the campaign, heading to the King Power Stadium in a deal that was believed to be around £6m. Has now played over 150 times for the Foxes, also winning a senior England cap in the Nations League match against Hungary in June 2022. Photo: Liam Smith
3. DF: Jack Stacey
Defender was a star of the title-winning campaign, scoring four times in 50 matches, but set up a number of goals for James Collins when linking up with midfielder Andrew Shinnie. Won a host of end of season awards, including being named Player of the Season, but like Justin, departed in the summer as he joined Premier League club AFC Bournemouth for a fee of around £4m. Spent four with the Cherries as he signed for Norwich City in May 2023, and has almost reached 100 appearances for the Canaries. Photo: Liam Smith
4. DF: Sonny Bradley
One of Nathan Jones' summer signings as he came in to lead the Town defence, which he did excellently, featuring 50 times as Luton finished in first place. Spent five years in total at Kenilworth Road, playing over 150 matches in total, departing when the Hatters reached the Premier League. Went to Derby County and spent this season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, as he is now a free agent having been released by the Rams. Photo: Liam Smith
