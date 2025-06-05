LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to play for the Hatters in League One

1 . GK: James Shea

After starting as second choice behind Marek Stech at the beginning of the season, the experienced stopper soon got into the side and went on to play 41 games. Although he was beaten by Luke Garbutt on the hour mark against Oxford, he finished as the division’s joint golden gloves winner with 19 clean sheets to his name. Still at Kenilworth Road and will now start his ninth season as a Hatter with Town back in the third tier again. Photo: Liam Smith