LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to play in the EFL Trophy

Luton Town are in EFL Trophy action against Barnet this evening, the first time they have featured in the competition since December 2018.
Then, the Hatters took on Southend United at Kenilworth Road in a second round tie. Midfielder Arthur Read put the hosts in front on 81 minutes, only for the Shrimpers to level in the closing stages when Stephen McLaughlin’s shot deflected in off Dan Potts. Town then lost 4-2 on penalties, but to find out who lined up for Luton on that night, see below.
1. GK: Marek Stech
Goalkeeper made 49 appearances for the Hatters during his three year stint at Kenilworth Road, part of the squad who went from League Two to the Championship. Beaten by Stephen McLaughlin with two minutes left against Southend and then couldn't be the penalty shootout hero. Left in July 2020 as he moved to Mansfield, spending two years with the Stags and now 35, most recently joined Czech Fourth Division TJ Ligmet Milín, featuring in the MOL Cup this season. Photo: Liam Smith
2. DF: Frankie Musonda
Young Bedford-born centre half had scored his only goal for the Hatters in the competition against Gillingham, as he went on to play 11 times in the EFL Trophy, with 14 outings in a Town shirt overall. The academy graduate left in the summer of 2020 as he went north of the border to join Raith Rovers, before moving to Ayr United, where he spent three years. A full international with Zambia, winning 17 caps, the defender is currently without a club having left the Honest Men. Photo: Liam Smith
3. DF: Lloyd Jones
Youngster who came through the ranks at Liverpool, as he made three Town appearances in the competition, with 14 outings for the club in his two years at Kenilworth Road. Also had loans at Plymouth Argyle and Northampton, heading to the Cobblers on a permanent basis in December 2020. Had two seasons at Cambridge United and then joined Charlton Athletic in July 2023 and has played over 90 times for the Addicks since, helping Nathan Jones' side reach the Championship. Photo: Liam Smith
4. DF: Dan Potts
Long-serving defender had three outings in this competition as he spent nine years at Kenilworth Road, helping Town climb from League Two the Premier League, although injury sadly robbed him of an appearance in the top flight. Left in the summer of 2024 and signed a short term deal at Charlton Athletic but has been without a club since being released by the Addicks in January. Photo: Gareth Owen