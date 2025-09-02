LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to play in the EFL Trophy

2 . DF: Frankie Musonda

Young Bedford-born centre half had scored his only goal for the Hatters in the competition against Gillingham, as he went on to play 11 times in the EFL Trophy, with 14 outings in a Town shirt overall. The academy graduate left in the summer of 2020 as he went north of the border to join Raith Rovers, before moving to Ayr United, where he spent three years. A full international with Zambia, winning 17 caps, the defender is currently without a club having left the Honest Men. Photo: Liam Smith