LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to win at Lincoln City in the Football League

On that day, Matt Taylor netted a speculative strike from 30 yards, which embarrassed Imps keeper Alan Marriott, on the Hatters’ way to promotion from what was then Division Three, the fourth tier of English football. To see who else featured for the Hatters over 20 years ago, see below.
1. GK: Carl Emberson
Collected an early corner against the Imps, as he didn't have too much to do throughout the afternoon, claiming Lee Thorpe's header and also a Stuart Bimson free kick as well. Made 33 appearances in total during the campaign, this being one of an impressive 15 clean sheets throughout the promotion-winning season. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. DF: Alan Neilson
Having been released by Grimsby Town, he moved to the Hatters earlier in the month on a free transfer, as he switched to right back for the contest. Second outing for his new club as he went on to play eight times for Luton, with Town going on to finish second in the division. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. DF: Marvin Johnson
One of three changes made by boss Joe Kinnear, as he came in for Jean-Louis Valois, which allowed Matt Taylor to move into midfield. Had a stop-start season for the Hatters, making 18 appearances, seven of them from the bench, with one goal, that coming in the 2-2 draw with Hartlepool United. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. DF: Russell Perrett
Defender was back in the team after a one match ban, replacing Emmerson Boyce in the Town back-line. Booked for a foul on Lee Thorpe during the contest and then went close with an attempted lob in the second period. Had a strong season for the Hatters, with 40 appearances and three goals, scoring in wins over Scunthorpe and Carlisle. Photo: Hatters Heritage