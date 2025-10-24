LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to win at Northampton Town in 2001

4 . DF: Jude Stirling

Youngster came into the defence and was making just his second start of the season in the league, as he produced a starring role at the back for Town with some strong tackles. Remained in the side for the next four matches, before he only had two sub outings after that. Released the following season as boss Joe Kinnear shook up his playing squad, going on to feature for a number of sides including Lincoln City and MK Dons, ending his career at Brimsdown in 2016. Photo: Hatters Heritage