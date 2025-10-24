LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to win at Northampton Town in 2001

Back then, in what was new manager Joe Kinnear’s first game in charge, Stuart Douglas’s header secured all three points for the Hatters in the Division Two contest, as he sealed a 1-0 away success. Town’s last four trips have all ended in defeat, but to find out who took the field for the visitors that day, see below.
1. GK: Mark Ovendale
Quiet first half with just one routine stop, but after the break, he was called upon more, with two excellent saves from Cobblers striker Jamie Forrester inside the first 60 seconds as he kept one of his four clean sheets from 26 appearances between the posts for the Hatters that season. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. DF: Emmerson Boyce
Defender made a wonderful last-ditch tackle when Jamie Forrester burst through on goal to keep the Northampton forward out. First team regular for the Hatters throughout the term, making 42 starts and scoring three goals, all coming in victories over Peterborough, Notts County and Swindon. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. DF: Richard Dryden
Having just signed from Swindon Town, the experienced defender made his debut at Sixfields as he helped Luton end their four game losing run. Started all of the final 20 Division Two matches for the Hatters, before leaving in the summer and heading to Scarborough. Has turned his hand to management these days and is currently in charge of National League outfit Yeovil Town. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. DF: Jude Stirling
Youngster came into the defence and was making just his second start of the season in the league, as he produced a starring role at the back for Town with some strong tackles. Remained in the side for the next four matches, before he only had two sub outings after that. Released the following season as boss Joe Kinnear shook up his playing squad, going on to feature for a number of sides including Lincoln City and MK Dons, ending his career at Brimsdown in 2016. Photo: Hatters Heritage