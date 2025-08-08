LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to win at Peterborough United

1 . GK: Morten Hyldgaard

Having joined on a free transfer in January from Hibernian, the goalkeeper came into the Luton XI three games beforehand, as he kept his place in the side up until the final two games of the campaign, with Dean Brill replacing him. Tipped over Guy Branston's header early on and also palmed away Callum Willock's effort. Was beaten late on when the forward diverted ex-Hatter Adam Newton's cross beyond him late on, although helped Town to a first win on the road for just over two months. Photo: Hatters Heritage