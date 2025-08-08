LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to win at Peterborough United

Luton head to Peterborough United tomorrow afternoon looking for a first win at the Weston Homes Stadium, or London Road as it was then known, for just over 20 years.
Back on February 28, 2004, the Hatters triumphed 2-1 against the Posh in a Division Two contest, as Steve Howard opened the scoring on 26 minutes, rifling past former Town keeper Mark Tyler, with Ahmet Brkovic making it 2-0 on 77 minutes. Callum Willock then quickly pulled one back from Adam Newton’s cross, but the visitors held on to seal victory and to find out just who lined up for Luton on that day, see below.
1. GK: Morten Hyldgaard
Having joined on a free transfer in January from Hibernian, the goalkeeper came into the Luton XI three games beforehand, as he kept his place in the side up until the final two games of the campaign, with Dean Brill replacing him. Tipped over Guy Branston's header early on and also palmed away Callum Willock's effort. Was beaten late on when the forward diverted ex-Hatter Adam Newton's cross beyond him late on, although helped Town to a first win on the road for just over two months. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. DF: Keith Keane
Luton's long-serving midfielder was playing in defence at London Road, as he made his debut three games previously when facing Wycombe Wanderers. Kept his place in the side from there, with his first goal coming a few months later against Bristol City. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. DF: Sol Davis
Left back was facing a side he would join on loan a few years later, only to never make a first team appearance for the Town. A solid performer over the course of the campaign, starting 34 matches and playing another two as substitute. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. DF: Emmerson Boyce
Earned a booking on the day as the academy graduate was a first team regular for the Hatters that season, playing 42 times and scoring four goals, joining Crystal Palace in the summer. Photo: Hatters Heritage
