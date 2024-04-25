LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the top flight

Town head to Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend looking for their first win at Molineux in the top flight since January 21, 1984, over 40 years ago.
That day, Garry Parker opened the scoring for the visitors, as although Luton-born John Pender equalised, Paul Walsh’s instinctive overhead kick in the closing stages ensured the points went back to Bedfordshire. To find out just who was in the Hatters line-up that day, see below.
1. GK: Les Sealey
An ever-present as he played all 42 Division One games for the Hatters during the season, keeping 12 clean sheets as Luton finished in 16th place. Beaten once at Molineux, when after only partially dealing with a corner, Luton-born John Pender headed home to make it 1-1 on 34 minutes, but didn't pick the ball out of the net again after that. Photo: Hatters Heritage
2. DF: Kirk Stephens
His last season at the club as the popular full back played 40 matches in total for the Hatters, doing well in the contest against former Celtic and Scotland U21 winger Danny Crainie, as Town were able to triumph. Moved on in the summer, returning to his boyhood side Coventry City. Photo: Hatters Heritage
3. DF: Mitchell Thomas
Only playing his 13th top flight game for Luton as he kept the threats that Wolves had to offer at a minimum, with Tony Towner, an £80,000 signing from Rotherham United, on the right wing for the hosts. Kept his place in the side after that, going on to feature 26 times in total, becoming a regular in the Hatters XI the following term. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. DF: Paul Elliott
Having signed the previous campaign from Charlton Athletic, the centre half had his best season in a Luton shirt, forming a solid partnership with Mal Donaghy, going on to play 38 games, scoring twice, netting in the 2-2 draw against Norwich and also the winner over QPR. Photo: Hatters Heritage