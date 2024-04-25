LINE-UP: The last Luton Town XI to win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the top flight

3 . DF: Mitchell Thomas

Only playing his 13th top flight game for Luton as he kept the threats that Wolves had to offer at a minimum, with Tony Towner, an £80,000 signing from Rotherham United, on the right wing for the hosts. Kept his place in the side after that, going on to feature 26 times in total, becoming a regular in the Hatters XI the following term. Photo: Hatters Heritage