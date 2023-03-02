Lions boss admits Luton deserved a point as Millwall's 2-0 lead had been an 'unfair reflection' in play-off battle

An honest Millwall boss Gary Rowett conceded that his side hadn’t deserved to be 2-0 up against Luton during their 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

In the increasingly tight battle for a top six berth, the Lions started the one game one place above Town and landed the first punch early on when Zian Flemming’s shot was fumbled into the net by Ethan Horvath.

They then appeared to have dealt the knockout blow just seven minute into the second half, when Tom Bradshaw tapped home, although George Honeyman was clearly offside in the build-up.

Elijah Adebayo looks to nutmeg a Millwall defender on Tuesday night

However, despite only conceding three goals in their last six away games, Luton managed to then score twice in the space of half an hour through Elijah Adebayi and Luke Berry to rescue a well deserved point.

Giving a fair reflection of the contest afterwards, Rowett said: “If you reflect on being 2-0 up so late in the game, or 2-0 up pretty late in the game, then of course you're always going to be disappointed not to win the game.

“I think being 2-0 up was probably a slightly unfair reflection on the game and an unfair reflection on Luton as first half really the difference for us was, of course, we score a fortuitous goal.

“It's a good strike, but the keeper clearly made a mistake for it.

"Maybe then subconsciously as a team as we did it last week against Stoke, we just drop and invite pressure and Luton are very good at putting the ball in your box and keeping you pinned in and keeping that physicality and energy.

“We defended well, I don't think we necessarily conceded lots of chances because of it, but that territory makes it hard to get out and we just didn't use the ball well enough first half.

"We turned the ball over far too often and then you're just pinned in, that is clear.

"At half-time I said this is not a game we can sit in, we've got to move the ball, we've got to show some composure, and I thought second half for about 20, 25 minutes, we showed a little bit more quality on the ball.

“To go 2-0 up you're saying we're in a great position, maybe we haven't played well enough to be there, but we are.

"I don't know whether it's just a lack of energy, but the two moments we just don't defend very well.

"The first one the player just runs off us in midfield and just crosses it, they end up scoring as they react quicker and then second goal we just don't get out to the ball quick enough.

"To go to a back three and then allow that much space on the edge of your box is almost criminal, so that was the disappointment.

“Would I have taken a point before the game? Possibly. But being 2-0 up of course you're always going to be disappointed.