Lions boss happy to find a solution if Town midfielder is frustrated by his lack of game time at Millwall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Millwall manager Joe Edwards is happy to find a solution for Luton midfielder Allan Campbell if the on-loan Hatter is becoming increasingly frustrated over a lack of game time at the New Den this season.

The Scotland international joined the Lions on a season-long switch back in September when Gary Rowett was in charge after seeing his opportunities limited at Kenilworth Road following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Having proved himself to be a fine player for Town in the second tier after a move south from Motherwell, the 25-year-old made his debut in the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City, going on to begin seven matches in a row until the 1-1 draw at Preston on October 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Rowett leaving the club two days prior, Edwards was appointed as his replacement on November 6 and since then, Campbell appears to have fallen out of favour, restricted to just two starts, his last on December 13 in a 3-2 loss at Leicester City. Although he came on for the final four minutes of the 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield in the Lions’ next game, the midfielder has not featured since then, left on the bench for the last four games.

Allan Campbell battles for the ball on his debut against Birmingham - pic: Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

With Hatters boss Rob Edwards stating he would look at the position of his players out on loan to make sure they are getting the right amount of minutes on the pitch, asked about Campbell’s future ahead of this weekend’s trip to QPR, the Millwall chief, speaking to the Southwark News, said: “I can’t tell you anything in relation to what Luton have or haven’t said because I haven’t been told anything myself about Luton. Allan’s obviously a player that has left his parent club on loan to get game time and isn’t getting much of it. So if Allan’s got a frustration with a lack of game time, I completely understand that.