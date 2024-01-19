Lions boss happy to find a solution if Town midfielder is frustrated by his lack of game time at Millwall
Millwall manager Joe Edwards is happy to find a solution for Luton midfielder Allan Campbell if the on-loan Hatter is becoming increasingly frustrated over a lack of game time at the New Den this season.
The Scotland international joined the Lions on a season-long switch back in September when Gary Rowett was in charge after seeing his opportunities limited at Kenilworth Road following the club’s promotion to the Premier League. Having proved himself to be a fine player for Town in the second tier after a move south from Motherwell, the 25-year-old made his debut in the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City, going on to begin seven matches in a row until the 1-1 draw at Preston on October 21.
With Rowett leaving the club two days prior, Edwards was appointed as his replacement on November 6 and since then, Campbell appears to have fallen out of favour, restricted to just two starts, his last on December 13 in a 3-2 loss at Leicester City. Although he came on for the final four minutes of the 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield in the Lions’ next game, the midfielder has not featured since then, left on the bench for the last four games.
With Hatters boss Rob Edwards stating he would look at the position of his players out on loan to make sure they are getting the right amount of minutes on the pitch, asked about Campbell’s future ahead of this weekend’s trip to QPR, the Millwall chief, speaking to the Southwark News, said: “I can’t tell you anything in relation to what Luton have or haven’t said because I haven’t been told anything myself about Luton. Allan’s obviously a player that has left his parent club on loan to get game time and isn’t getting much of it. So if Allan’s got a frustration with a lack of game time, I completely understand that.
“It’s not easy. It’s obviously an area of the pitch for us in midfield and particularly in this recent period I’ve liked what George Honeyman and Billy Mitchell had been doing together and before that, George Saville had been a big player for us. If there’s a frustration from Allan’s point of view we need to have a conversation. And if there’s a solution that works for everyone, then that’s something I’m more than happy to participate in but at the moment I’ve not been told anything to be honest.”