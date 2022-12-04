LOAN ROUND-UP: How Luton Town's players are getting on during their moves away from Kenilworth Road

1. Carlos Mendes Gomes: Fleetwood Town

Winger moved to the Highbury Stadium for the season back in August and suffered with injury to begin with. Off the mark in a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth on October 8 and went on to hit some superb form, with six goals in nine matches. Picked up a slight knock against Bolton which ruled him out of the trip to Ipswich on Saturday, but has made 16 appearances in total, finding the net on those six occasions. New Town boss Rob Edwards will face a decision over whether to recall him in January.

Photo: David Rogers