LOAN ROUND-UP: How Luton Town's players are getting on during their moves away from Kenilworth Road

Luton Town sent a number of players out on loan this season in a bid to get regular game time for their respective clubs.
To find out how they are all getting on, check out the gallery below.
1. Carlos Mendes Gomes: Fleetwood Town
Winger moved to the Highbury Stadium for the season back in August and suffered with injury to begin with. Off the mark in a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth on October 8 and went on to hit some superb form, with six goals in nine matches. Picked up a slight knock against Bolton which ruled him out of the trip to Ipswich on Saturday, but has made 16 appearances in total, finding the net on those six occasions. New Town boss Rob Edwards will face a decision over whether to recall him in January.
Photo: David Rogers
2. Admiral Muskwe: Fleetwood Town
After starting for Luton in the 2-0 win at Swansea, he also headed to Fleetwood in August and looked to be doing well, scoring on his Cod Army debut against Wycombe. However, has only played six more times since without finding the net again, making it seven outings in total, not on the pitch since October 8 as injury has hindered his chances of getting any considerable game time.
Photo: David Rogers
3. Dion Pereira: Bradford City
Much hoped for a move back to Bradford City came in September as the winger returned to the Bantams after a successful loan spell with the League Two side last term. Scored in the 1-1 draw with Crawley, and featured 16 times in total, with 10 starts, but has been in and out under Mark Hughes recently, not beginning a league contest since late October.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Josh Neufville: Sutton United
Real success story so far in terms of game time as he joined Sutton United in July and quickly made his Football League debut in, scoring a first goal in the 2-1 win over Mansfield too. Has been a first team regular under Matt Gray, making 25 appearances in all competitions, adding another goal to his tally as well.
Photo: Pete Norton