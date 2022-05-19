LOAN ROUND-UP: How Luton Town's players got on during their moves away from Kenilworth Road this season

Luton Town sent 12 of their players out on loan this season to clubs from League One to the Southern Premier Division.
The Luton News takes a closer look at how they all did in the gallery below.
1. Elliot Lee
Went on loan to League One side Charlton Athletic in August, making 34 appearances, with 26 starts, scoring three goals. Also featured five times in the cup, scoring once, to play 39 games overall, with four goals. Out of contract this summer and expected to be released by the Hatters.
Photo: Jacques Feeney
2. Peter Kioso
Defender began the season playing four times for the Hatters, before going to League One MK Dons in late August. Played 19 times in all competitions, scoring four goals, but was recalled by Luton in January and featured 15 times for Town, his last outing the 7-0 loss at Fulham.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Dion Pereira
Headed to Yeovil in October, but only managed to make one appearance due to injury. Went to League Two Bradford in January, suffering another injury, before making his debut in March. Featured 10 times for the Bantams, scoring his first senior goal in English football against Bristol Rovers.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Sam Beckwith
Youngster headed to National League side Maidenhead United in August after handed his Luton first team debut in the Carabao Cup. Made 30 league appearances for the Magpies and one FA Cup outing in a productive season. Announced he was leaving the Hatters this week after more than a decade with the club.
Photo: Liam Smith