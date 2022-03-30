LOAN WATCH: Addy makes Rooks debut as Pettit named star man in Margate victory

Town attacker TQ Addy - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton attacker TQ Addy made his debut for Lewes on Saturday as they beat Folkestone Invicta 2-1 in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The 20-year-old, who had only signed on loan a day before, was on the bench for the clash, with Hatters team-mate Casey Pettit, who had extended his stint until the end of the season, starting.

The Rooks took the on just 12 minutes through Bradley Pritchard, as Will Salmon doubled the advantage, before on the stroke of half time, Scott Heard pulled one back.

Addy came on for Deshane Dalling on 69 minutes for his debut, as Pettit was replaced by Ayo Olukoga moments later, the visitors holding on for a crucial three points.

Meanwhile, the pair were both involved as Lewes climbed back into the play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Margate at the Dripping Pan on Tuesday night.

Pettit started once more, as the hosts were in front early on, Joe Taylor volleying home from a corner, doubling their lead on the hour mark, Razz Coleman De-Graft's superb strike flying in.

Addy was introduced for the goalscorer soon afterwards, as Lewes were able to pick up another victory, Pettit named man of the match.

Attacker Dion Pereira came on for the final half an hour as Bradford City were held to a goalless at home by Newport County in League Two on Saturday.

Despite some dazzling skills, the forward couldn't help set up a winner for the Bantams, who travel to Bristol Rovers this weekend.

Elliot Lee was a late substitute as Charlton Athletic made it three straight wins in League One thanks to a 1-0 success at Doncaster Rovers, former Town loanee Jayden Stockley with the only goal.

Sam Beckwith was an unused substitute as Maidenhead lost 2-1 to Barnet in the National League.

Defender Avan Jones started as St Albans City suffered a cruel 3-2 defeat at National League South leaders Maidstone United, managed by former Luton coach Hakan Hayrettin, with ex-Town assistant Terry Harris as his number two, on Saturday

Sam Corne and Jerome Binnom-Williams put the hosts 2-0 ahead after just seven minutes, but Saints hit back well, Shaun Jeffers' double drawing them level early in the second period.

Jones was replaced with nine minutes to go, but the Stones then won it in stoppage time, Johl Powell with the goal.

Defender Matthew Moloney started as Braintree Town won 2-0 at Slough Town in National League South.

Gianni Crichlow put the visitors ahead on 38 minutes as Stefan Ilic added the second after the break.